Tuesday’s Midday Movers: National-Oilwell (NOV), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Novavax (NVAX), Dynavax (DVAX), Helmerich & Payne (HP)

So far Tuesday, July 28, NASDAQ is down -1.41% and the S&P is up 1.1%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; National-Oilwell (NOV – Research Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report) and Helmerich & Payne (HP – Research Report).

National-Oilwell is down -8.37% in midday trading to $11.39. Shares opened today at $12.43. The company has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.20, marking a -1.85% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh maintained a Hold rating on NOV, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on May 28, Merrill Lynch’s Chase Mulvehill maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

EKSO BIONICS is up 7.58% in midday trading to $7.66. Shares opened today at $7.12. The company has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $18.15. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 68.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 69% from current levels.

Novavax is up 6.33% in midday trading to $148.25. Shares opened today at $139.43. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $151.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $117.20, marking a -15.94% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $148.00, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 8, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $105.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Dynavax is down -6.04% in midday trading to $8.71. Shares opened today at $9.27. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 65.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau reiterated a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 116% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Helmerich & Payne is down -5.5% in midday trading to $19.26. Shares opened today at $20.38. The company has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $50.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.73, marking a 6.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, RBC analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on HP, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a potential upside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Connor Lynagh downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $20.00.

