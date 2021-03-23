March 23, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Microvision (MVIS), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Renesola (SOL), 3D Systems (DDD), AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, March 23, NASDAQ is down -1.63% and the S&P is up 0.75%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Microvision (MVISResearch Report), Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report), Renesola (SOLResearch Report), 3D Systems (DDDResearch Report) and AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report).

Microvision is down -8.91% in midday trading to $16.28. Shares opened today at $17.87. The company has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $24.18. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $490.5K worth of MVIS shares.

Himax Technologies is down -8.04% in midday trading to $13.16. Shares opened today at $14.31. The company has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.08, marking a -1.61% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 12% from current levels. Separately, on March 9, Vertical Group’s Jon Lopez initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.40.

Renesola is down -7.91% in midday trading to $11.88. Shares opened today at $12.90. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.50, marking a 12.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SOL and a price target of $14.50, which represents a potential upside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 6 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is down -7.74% in midday trading to $26.83. Shares opened today at $29.08. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.50, marking a -8.87% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $25.00, which implies a downside of 14% from current levels. Separately, on January 15, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $18.00.

AVEO Pharma is down -6.68% in midday trading to $9.08. Shares opened today at $9.73. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $18.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.33, marking a 129.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Leerink analyst Andrew Berens reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 85% from where the stock is currently trading.

