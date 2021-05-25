Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Microvision (MVIS), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Himax Technologies (HIMX), GoPro (GPRO)

So far Tuesday, May 25, NASDAQ is down -0.26% and the S&P is down -1.22%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report) and GoPro (GPRO – Research Report).

Microvision is up 11.1% in midday trading to $15.72. Shares opened today at $14.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Heron Therapeutics is up 10.79% in midday trading to $14.68. Shares opened today at $13.25. The company has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.40, marking a 121.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on HRTX, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 164% from current levels.

Navios Maritime Partners is down -8.3% in midday trading to $27.39. Shares opened today at $29.87. The company has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $40.00, marking a 33.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies Co. analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on NMM, with a price target of $40.00, which implies an upside of 34% from current levels.

Himax Technologies is down -6.78% in midday trading to $10.86. Shares opened today at $11.65. The company has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.60, marking a 59.66% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse analyst Jerry Su maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 97% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 9, Vertical Group’s Jon Lopez initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.40.

GoPro is up 5.19% in midday trading to $11.11. Shares opened today at $10.56. The company has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.48, marking a -0.78% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating on GPRO, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential downside of 24% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Oppenheimer’s Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $603.7K worth of GPRO shares and purchased $239.8K worth of GPRO shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on GoPro has been positive based on 55 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

