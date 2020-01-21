Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Mallinckrodt (MNK), Novavax (NVAX), Amarin (AMRN), Arrowhead Research (ARWR), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU)

So far Tuesday, January 21, NASDAQ is up 0.55% and the S&P is up 1.06%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), Arrowhead Research (ARWR – Research Report) and Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report).

Mallinckrodt is up 16.67% in midday trading to $6.13. Shares opened today at $5.25. The company has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $973 worth of MNK shares.

Novavax is down -9.84% in midday trading to $8.25. Shares opened today at $9.15. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $48.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.83, marking a 105.79% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, B.Riley FBR analyst Chad Mabry initiated coverage with a Buy rating on NVAX and a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 31% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Amarin is up 7.85% in midday trading to $21.57. Shares opened today at $20.00. The company has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.13, marking a 45.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies Co. analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on AMRN, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 50% from current levels. Separately, on January 13, Stifel Nicolaus’ Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Amarin has been positive based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arrowhead Research is down -7.32% in midday trading to $48.52. Shares opened today at $52.35. The company has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $66.00, marking a 26.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar initiated coverage with a Sell rating on ARWR and a price target of $32.00, which implies a downside of 39% from current levels. Separately, on December 12, Oppenheimer’s Esther Rajavelu initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Research has been positive based on 38 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peabody Energy Comm is down -5.79% in midday trading to $7.98. Shares opened today at $8.47. The company has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $35.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.33, marking a 92.80% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 30, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $137.7K worth of BTU shares and purchased $29.37K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 121 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>