Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Dynavax (DVAX), Cormedix (CRMD), Ebix (EBIX), BlackBerry (BB)By Carrie Williams
So far Tuesday, February 2, NASDAQ is up 3.36% and the S&P is up 3.08%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), Ebix (EBIX – Research Report) and BlackBerry (BB – Research Report).
Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -19.61% in midday trading to $15.25. Shares opened today at $18.97. The company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.00, marking a -31.47% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, The Benchmark Company analyst Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $15.00, which reflects a potential downside of -21% from last closing price. Separately, on January 7, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on the stock .
Dynavax is down -15.25% in midday trading to $8.78. Shares opened today at $10.36. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.50, marking a 68.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX.
Cormedix is up 14.24% in midday trading to $11.15. Shares opened today at $9.76. The company has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 2.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels.
Ebix is down -13.28% in midday trading to $45.90. Shares opened today at $52.93. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $64.14. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $787.7K worth of EBIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been negative based on 12 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
BlackBerry is down -13.21% in midday trading to $11.69. Shares opened today at $13.47. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.11, marking a -39.79% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Scotia Bank analyst Paul Steep downgraded BB to Sell, with a price target of C$10.82, which implies a downside of 20% from current levels. Separately, on December 18, RBC’s Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.76M worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 88 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.