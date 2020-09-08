Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), The ExOne Company (XONE), Celldex (CLDX), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

So far Tuesday, September 8, NASDAQ is up 1.53% and the S&P is up 0.73%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report).

Heron Therapeutics is up 10.51% in midday trading to $15.24. Shares opened today at $13.79. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.86, marking a 145.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on HRTX, with a price target of $28.00, which represents a potential upside of 103% from where the stock is currently trading.

The ExOne Company is up 10.4% in midday trading to $14.23. Shares opened today at $12.89. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 11.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on XONE, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 24% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, B.Riley FBR’s Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

Celldex is up 9.9% in midday trading to $11.55. Shares opened today at $10.51. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 61.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 52% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 7.32% in midday trading to $13.05. Shares opened today at $12.16. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 64.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 64% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clovis Oncology is up 7.28% in midday trading to $5.45. Shares opened today at $5.08. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.50, marking a 283.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 353% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 6, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1,226 worth of CLVS shares.

