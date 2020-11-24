November 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), United States Steel (X), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Monitronics International (SCTY), Himax Technologies (HIMX)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, November 24, NASDAQ is up 2.63% and the S&P is up 3.02%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Fuelcell Energy (FCELResearch Report), United States Steel (XResearch Report), Kandi Technologies (KNDIResearch Report), Monitronics International (SCTYResearch Report) and Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report).

Fuelcell Energy is down -21.06% in midday trading to $7.87. Shares opened today at $9.97. The company has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

United States Steel is up 17.5% in midday trading to $14.10. Shares opened today at $12.00. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.08, marking a -32.67% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson upgraded X to Buy, with a price target of $17.30, which represents a potential upside of 44% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 29, Merrill Lynch’s Timna Tanners reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00.

Kandi Technologies is down -15.35% in midday trading to $14.01. Shares opened today at $16.55. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $55.85K worth of KNDI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Kandi Technologies has been negative based on 9 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Monitronics International is up 12.43% in midday trading to $9.50. Shares opened today at $8.45. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Himax Technologies is down -10.5% in midday trading to $5.54. Shares opened today at $6.19. The company has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $4.25, marking a -31.34% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on HIMX, with a price target of $4.50, which reflects a potential downside of -27% from last closing price.

