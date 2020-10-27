October 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Exact Sciences (EXAS), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Voxeljet (VJET), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Vipshop (VIPS)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, October 27, NASDAQ is up 2.35% and the S&P is up 0.01%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Exact Sciences (EXASResearch Report), Harley-Davidson (HOGResearch Report), Voxeljet (VJETResearch Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLIResearch Report) and Vipshop (VIPSResearch Report).

Exact Sciences is up 20.86% in midday trading to $137.19. Shares opened today at $113.51. The company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $111.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $120.09, marking a 5.80% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Buy rating on EXAS, with a price target of $115.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $352.1K worth of EXAS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Exact Sciences has been negative based on 47 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Harley-Davidson is up 13% in midday trading to $36.25. Shares opened today at $32.08. The company has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.00, marking a -9.60% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Wedbush analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating on HOG, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 17, Longbow Research’s David Macgregor maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Harley-Davidson has been neutral based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Voxeljet is down -7.43% in midday trading to $9.22. Shares opened today at $9.96. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 6.58% in midday trading to $10.85. Shares opened today at $10.18. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 96.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 96% from current levels.

Vipshop is up 6.15% in midday trading to $20.55. Shares opened today at $19.36. The company has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.40, marking a 0.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Morgan Stanley analyst Eddy Wang downgraded VIPS to Sell, with a price target of $13.00, which reflects a potential downside of -33% from last closing price. Separately, on August 21, Daiwa’s John Choi downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $20.00.

