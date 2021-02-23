Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Ebix (EBIX), The ExOne Company (XONE), SunPower (SPWR), Microvision (MVIS), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Tuesday, February 23, NASDAQ is down -1.5% and the S&P is down -0.9%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Ebix is down -15.56% in midday trading to $24.47. Shares opened today at $28.98. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $64.14. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.16K worth of EBIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been negative based on 12 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is down -14.32% in midday trading to $35.36. Shares opened today at $41.27. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.00, marking a -17.62% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on XONE, with a price target of $44.00, which implies an upside of 7% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Canaccord Genuity’s Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $59.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on The ExOne Company has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 10.93% in midday trading to $34.30. Shares opened today at $30.92. The company has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $57.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.73, marking a 2.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded SPWR to Sell, with a price target of $23.00, which implies a downside of 26% from current levels. Separately, on February 18, Cowen’s Jeff Osborne maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $38.00.

Microvision is down -8.94% in midday trading to $15.58. Shares opened today at $17.11. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Organovo Holdings is down -7.98% in midday trading to $11.41. Shares opened today at $12.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

