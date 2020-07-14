Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Alcoa (AA), Quinstreet (QNST), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), SunPower (SPWR)

So far Tuesday, July 14, NASDAQ is up 2.76% and the S&P is up 2.96%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report), Alcoa (AA – Research Report), Quinstreet (QNST – Research Report), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report) and SunPower (SPWR – Research Report).

Cytokinetics is up 9.79% in midday trading to $26.93. Shares opened today at $24.53. The company has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $28.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.29, marking a 35.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $38.00, which implies an upside of 55% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.46M worth of CYTK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been negative based on 54 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Alcoa is up 9.58% in midday trading to $12.47. Shares opened today at $11.38. The company has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.95, marking a 5.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on AA, with a price target of $9.00, which implies a downside of 21% from current levels. Separately, on June 16, Citigroup’s Alexander Hacking maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $64.99K worth of AA shares.

Quinstreet is up 7.41% in midday trading to $11.01. Shares opened today at $10.25. The company has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.13. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.00, marking a 75.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Barrington Research analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on QNST. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Quinstreet has been neutral based on 44 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 7.04% in midday trading to $6.01. Shares opened today at $5.61. The company has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.96, marking a 6.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on CLF, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 78% from current levels. Separately, on June 18, Cowen’s Tyler Kenyon maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9,000 worth of CLF shares and purchased $71.44K worth of CLF shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SunPower is up 6.6% in midday trading to $9.37. Shares opened today at $8.79. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.95, marking a -9.56% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $4.80, which reflects a potential downside of -45% from last closing price. Separately, on May 28, J.P. Morgan’s Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>