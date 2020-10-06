Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Celldex (CLDX), 3D Systems (DDD), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Stratasys (SSYS), Groupon (GRPN)

So far Tuesday, October 6, NASDAQ is up 1.03% and the S&P is up 0.39%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Stratasys (SSYS – Research Report) and Groupon (GRPN – Research Report).

Celldex is up 20.01% in midday trading to $18.05. Shares opened today at $15.04. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 6.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading.

3D Systems is up 10.08% in midday trading to $5.57. Shares opened today at $5.06. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 58.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $91.46K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been positive based on 73 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 6.56% in midday trading to $12.67. Shares opened today at $11.89. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.71, marking a 15.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, The Benchmark Company analyst Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 110% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on the stock .

Stratasys is up 5.65% in midday trading to $13.65. Shares opened today at $12.92. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.00, marking a 39.32% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded SSYS to Hold, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 39% from where the stock is currently trading.

Groupon is down -5.27% in midday trading to $21.02. Shares opened today at $22.19. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.17, marking a 31.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte maintained a Buy rating on GRPN, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 62% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, Wedbush’s Ygal Arounian assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $27.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $2,444 worth of GRPN shares.

