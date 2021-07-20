Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Alcoa (AA), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Celldex (CLDX), Xoma (XOMA), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Tuesday, July 20, NASDAQ is up 0.56% and the S&P is up 5.47%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Alcoa (AA – Research Report), Oasis Petroleum (OAS – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Xoma (XOMA – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

Alcoa is up 9.98% in midday trading to $34.70. Shares opened today at $31.55. The company has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $44.42. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.38, marking a 53.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintained a Buy rating on AA, with a price target of $51.00, which represents a potential upside of 62% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Argus’ David Coleman maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $67.47K worth of AA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Alcoa has been neutral based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Oasis Petroleum is up 6.57% in midday trading to $87.80. Shares opened today at $82.39. The company has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $119.83, marking a 45.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wells Fargo analyst Joseph McKay maintained a Sell rating on OAS, with a price target of $83.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on July 6, RBC’s Scott Hanold upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $115.00.

Celldex is up 6.37% in midday trading to $41.89. Shares opened today at $39.38. The company has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $46.42. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $50.00, marking a 26.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $50.00, which implies an upside of 27% from current levels.

Xoma is up 5.67% in midday trading to $32.78. Shares opened today at $31.02. The company has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.33, marking a 68.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $56.00, which represents a potential upside of 81% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $303.4K worth of XOMA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been negative based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is down -5.57% in midday trading to $202.15. Shares opened today at $214.08. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $249.60, marking a 16.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $286.00, which represents a potential upside of 34% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 12, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $161.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $153K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 55 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

