Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN), Alcoa (AA), Shake Shack (SHAK), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

So far Tuesday, March 24, NASDAQ is down -0.89% and the S&P is up 4.56%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN – Research Report), Alcoa (AA – Research Report), Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX – Research Report).

TG Therapeutics is up 15.48% in midday trading to $9.92. Shares opened today at $8.59. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.50, marking a 185.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 191% from current levels.

Dunkin’ Brands is up 15.12% in midday trading to $50.47. Shares opened today at $43.84. The company has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $77.44, marking a 76.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh upgraded DNKN to Buy, with a price target of $60.00, which implies an upside of 37% from current levels. Separately, on February 19, Argus’ John Staszak downgraded the stock to Hold . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dunkin’ Brands has been negative based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Alcoa is up 14.42% in midday trading to $7.14. Shares opened today at $6.24. The company has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $29.73. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.43, marking a 179.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes downgraded AA to Hold, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a potential upside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 20, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Shake Shack is up 13.1% in midday trading to $43.78. Shares opened today at $38.71. The company has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $60.91, marking a 57.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Goldman Sachs analyst Katherine Fogertey downgraded SHAK to Hold, with a price target of $40.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on March 4, William Blair’s Sharon Zackfia reiterated a Buy rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $64.85K worth of SHAK shares.

Freeport-McMoRan is up 12.99% in midday trading to $6.87. Shares opened today at $6.08. The company has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.76, marking a 126.32% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on FCX, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 81% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 11, RBC’s Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $3.36M worth of FCX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Freeport-McMoRan has been positive based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

