November 9, 2021   Consumer Goods   No comments

Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Tesla (TSLA), Microvision (MVIS), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Voxeljet (VJET), Stem Inc (STEM)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, November 9, NASDAQ is down -0.62% and the S&P is down -2.76%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Tesla (TSLAResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDPResearch Report), Voxeljet (VJETResearch Report) and Stem Inc (STEMResearch Report).

Tesla is down -10.62% in midday trading to $1048.99. Shares opened today at $1173.60. The company has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1243.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $840.71, marking a -28.36% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Frank Schwope maintained a Sell rating on TSLA, with a price target of $380.00, which implies a downside of 68% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Jefferies Co.’s Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $1400.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $108.8M worth of TSLA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -8.78% in midday trading to $8.93. Shares opened today at $9.79. The company has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Ballard Power Systems is down -7.9% in midday trading to $17.36. Shares opened today at $18.85. The company has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.47, marking a -12.63% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist analyst Tristan Richardson initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BLDP and a price target of $18.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 1, BMO’s Jonathan Lamers maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Voxeljet is down -7.71% in midday trading to $9.10. Shares opened today at $9.86. The company has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 62.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen maintained a Buy rating on VJET, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 62% from current levels.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Stem Inc is down -6.55% in midday trading to $23.12. Shares opened today at $24.74. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019