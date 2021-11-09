Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Tesla (TSLA), Microvision (MVIS), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Voxeljet (VJET), Stem Inc (STEM)

So far Tuesday, November 9, NASDAQ is down -0.62% and the S&P is down -2.76%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report) and Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report).

Tesla is down -10.62% in midday trading to $1048.99. Shares opened today at $1173.60. The company has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1243.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $840.71, marking a -28.36% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Frank Schwope maintained a Sell rating on TSLA, with a price target of $380.00, which implies a downside of 68% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Jefferies Co.’s Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $1400.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $108.8M worth of TSLA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -8.78% in midday trading to $8.93. Shares opened today at $9.79. The company has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Ballard Power Systems is down -7.9% in midday trading to $17.36. Shares opened today at $18.85. The company has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.47, marking a -12.63% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist analyst Tristan Richardson initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BLDP and a price target of $18.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 1, BMO’s Jonathan Lamers maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

Voxeljet is down -7.71% in midday trading to $9.10. Shares opened today at $9.86. The company has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 62.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen maintained a Buy rating on VJET, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 62% from current levels.

Stem Inc is down -6.55% in midday trading to $23.12. Shares opened today at $24.74. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

