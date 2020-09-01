Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: SunPower (SPWR), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Dynavax (DVAX), First Majestic Silver (AG), Ambarella (AMBA)

So far Tuesday, September 1, NASDAQ is up 3.35% and the S&P is up 1.33%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report) and Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report).

SunPower is up 9.33% in midday trading to $12.30. Shares opened today at $11.25. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $15.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.93, marking a -29.51% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. assigned a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 7% from current levels. Separately, on August 14, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.30. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $122.9K worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Intercept Pharma is down -9.16% in midday trading to $45.02. Shares opened today at $49.56. The company has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $125.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $67.76, marking a 36.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on ICPT, with a price target of $140.00, which represents a potential upside of 182% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 18, RBC’s Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $57.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $213.9M worth of ICPT shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been negative based on 106 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Dynavax is down -7.67% in midday trading to $5.47. Shares opened today at $5.92. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 159.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Majestic Silver is down -6.17% in midday trading to $12.01. Shares opened today at $12.80. The company has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.52, marking a 13.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, TD Securities analyst Craig Hutchison maintained a Hold rating on AG, with a price target of C$19.50, which represents a potential upside of 52% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $862K worth of AG shares and purchased $827.6K worth of AG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been negative based on 94 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ambarella is up 5.84% in midday trading to $56.04. Shares opened today at $52.95. The company has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.33, marking a 6.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on AMBA, with a price target of $60.00, which implies an upside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on June 26, Roth Capital’s Sujeeva De Silva maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ambarella has been negative based on 82 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>