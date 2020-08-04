Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: SunPower (SPWR), Hecla Mining Company (HL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Amarin (AMRN)

So far Tuesday, August 4, NASDAQ is down -1.27% and the S&P is up 0.35%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report), Cirrus Logic (CRUS – Research Report) and Amarin (AMRN – Research Report).

SunPower is up 12.33% in midday trading to $11.35. Shares opened today at $10.10. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $15.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.01, marking a -20.69% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $5.00, which reflects a potential downside of -50% from last closing price. Separately, on July 17, Cowen’s Jeff Osborne maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Hecla Mining Company is up 8.24% in midday trading to $6.04. Shares opened today at $5.58. The company has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $4.21, marking a -24.55% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto upgraded HL to Hold, with a price target of $6.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. Separately, on July 23, B.Riley FBR’s Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.20.

Advanced Micro Devices is up 8.16% in midday trading to $84.40. Shares opened today at $78.03. The company has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $78.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $80.09, marking a 2.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies Co. analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on AMD, with a price target of $95.00, which represents a potential upside of 22% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 29, Citigroup’s Christopher Danely maintained a Sell rating on the stock .

Cirrus Logic is down -7.64% in midday trading to $68.34. Shares opened today at $73.99. The company has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $79.20, marking a 7.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss maintained a Hold rating on CRUS, with a price target of $70.00, which implies a downside of 5% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $85.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cirrus Logic has been negative based on 61 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Amarin is up 6.95% in midday trading to $7.01. Shares opened today at $6.55. The company has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.33, marking a 225.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on AMRN, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 22% from current levels. Separately, on July 9, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Louise Chen reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $77.25K worth of AMRN shares.

