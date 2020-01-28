Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Novavax (NVAX), 3D Systems (DDD), La Jolla Pharma (LJPC), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

So far Tuesday, January 28, NASDAQ is up 3.29% and the S&P is up 2.38%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), La Jolla Pharma (LJPC – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report).

Novavax is down -8.36% in midday trading to $7.34. Shares opened today at $8.01. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $48.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.38, marking a 116.98% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $27.50, which implies an upside of 243% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is up 6.88% in midday trading to $11.19. Shares opened today at $10.47. The company has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.75, marking a 2.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler analyst Troy Jensen downgraded DDD to Hold, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 15% from current levels. Separately, on January 16, Loop Capital Markets’ Ananda Baruah downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $9.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

La Jolla Pharma is down -6.15% in midday trading to $6.86. Shares opened today at $7.31. The company has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.50, marking a 57.32% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Hold rating on LJPC. Separately, on the same day, Cowen’s Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $17.45M worth of LJPC shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on La Jolla Pharma has been positive based on 95 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -5.35% in midday trading to $7.08. Shares opened today at $7.48. The company has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $35.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.67, marking a 109.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $9.00, which implies an upside of 20% from current levels. Separately, on October 30, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $137.7K worth of BTU shares and purchased $29.37K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 121 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 4.22% in midday trading to $16.68. Shares opened today at $16.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.60, marking a 60.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten downgraded KPTI to Hold. Separately, on January 14, H.C. Wainwright’s Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $37.00.

