Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Microvision (MVIS), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Marathon Oil (MRO), AppLovin (APP), Cameco (CCJ)

So far Tuesday, June 1, NASDAQ is down -0.47% and the S&P is down -3.11%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report), AppLovin (APP – Research Report) and Cameco (CCJ – Research Report).

Microvision is up 14.61% in midday trading to $18.28. Shares opened today at $15.95. The company has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $28.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $63.45K worth of MVIS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Second Sight Medical Products is down -10.36% in midday trading to $5.31. Shares opened today at $5.92. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Marathon Oil is up 7.99% in midday trading to $13.72. Shares opened today at $12.70. The company has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.66, marking a 7.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey maintained a Buy rating on MRO, with a price target of $17.00, which represents a potential upside of 34% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 14, BMO’s Phillip Jungwirth assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $14.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Marathon Oil has been negative based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

AppLovin is down -7.41% in midday trading to $68.75. Shares opened today at $74.25. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $75.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.11, marking a 1.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Truist analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on APP, with a price target of $77.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $64.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $8.7M worth of APP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been positive based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cameco is up 6.25% in midday trading to $21.41. Shares opened today at $20.15. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.87. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.13, marking a -0.10% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CCJ and a price target of C$27.00, which implies an upside of 34% from current levels. Separately, on May 10, TD Securities’ Greg Barnes maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$25.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $312.7K worth of CCJ shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cameco has been negative based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

