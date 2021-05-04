Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Microvision (MVIS), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Snap (SNAP), Stem Inc (STEM)

So far Tuesday, May 4, NASDAQ is down -0.81% and the S&P is down -2.23%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report), Snap (SNAP – Research Report) and Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report).

Microvision is up 20.33% in midday trading to $16.10. Shares opened today at $13.38. The company has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 8.95% in midday trading to $19.96. Shares opened today at $18.32. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.87. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.40, marking a 38.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth upgraded CLF to Buy, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a potential upside of 31% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 26, KeyBanc’s Philip Gibbs downgraded the stock to Hold . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cleveland-Cliffs has been neutral based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -7.62% in midday trading to $8.55. Shares opened today at $9.25. The company has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $21.82. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.25, marking a 183.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 224% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Snap is down -7.23% in midday trading to $53.76. Shares opened today at $57.95. The company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $73.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $79.36, marking a 36.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Sell rating on SNAP, with a price target of $47.00, which implies a downside of 19% from current levels. Separately, on April 23, Evercore ISI’s Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $75.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.28M worth of SNAP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Snap has been negative based on 154 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Stem Inc is down -5.68% in midday trading to $21.92. Shares opened today at $23.24. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $500K worth of STEM shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Stem Inc has been positive based on 4 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

