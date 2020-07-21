Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Dynavax (DVAX), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Canadian Natural (CNQ), Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

So far Tuesday, July 21, NASDAQ is down -4.3% and the S&P is up 0.17%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Occidental Petroleum (OXY – Research Report), Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report).

EKSO BIONICS is down -9.96% in midday trading to $7.23. Shares opened today at $8.03. The company has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $19.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 49.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 49% from where the stock is currently trading.

Dynavax is down -9.84% in midday trading to $10.44. Shares opened today at $11.58. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 32.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on DVAX. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Occidental Petroleum is up 9.46% in midday trading to $17.65. Shares opened today at $16.12. The company has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.45, marking a 14.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Hold rating on OXY, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 24% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 16, Jefferies Co.’s Jason Gammel maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Occidental Petroleum has been negative based on 73 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Natural is up 8.12% in midday trading to $18.91. Shares opened today at $17.49. The company has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.99, marking a 31.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on CNQ, with a price target of C$32.00, which represents a potential upside of 83% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 11, CIBC World Markets’ Dennis Fong assigned a Hold rating to the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $15.59K worth of CNQ shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been neutral based on 195 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Solar is down -7.58% in midday trading to $23.27. Shares opened today at $25.18. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.50, marking a -2.70% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on CSIQ, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>