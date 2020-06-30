Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Dynavax (DVAX), Xoma (XOMA), Pan American Silver (PAAS), Tesla (TSLA), Celldex (CLDX)

So far Tuesday, June 30, NASDAQ is up 3.81% and the S&P is up 2.24%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and Celldex (CLDX – Research Report).

Dynavax is up 9.98% in midday trading to $8.93. Shares opened today at $8.12. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 88.79% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 48% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Xoma is down -8.39% in midday trading to $19.88. Shares opened today at $21.70. The company has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.50, marking a 35.94% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $29.00, which implies an upside of 34% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 12 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pan American Silver is up 7.37% in midday trading to $30.24. Shares opened today at $28.16. The company has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $30.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.22, marking a 0.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on PAAS, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 17, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $28.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Tesla is up 7.16% in midday trading to $1078.00. Shares opened today at $1006.00. The company has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1027.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $733.43, marking a -27.09% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded TSLA to Sell, with a price target of $650.00, which reflects a potential downside of -35% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Goldman Sachs’ Mark Delaney downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $950.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $474.9K worth of TSLA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 59 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Celldex is up 6.66% in midday trading to $13.29. Shares opened today at $12.46. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 12.36% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $57.94K worth of CLDX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

