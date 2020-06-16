June 16, 2020   Utilities   No comments

Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Celldex (CLDX), Cytosorbents (CTSO)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, June 16, NASDAQ is down -2.55% and the S&P is down -2.29%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Chesapeake Energy (CHKResearch Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDPResearch Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report), Celldex (CLDXResearch Report) and Cytosorbents (CTSOResearch Report).

Chesapeake Energy is down -11.21% in midday trading to $15.20. Shares opened today at $17.12. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.33, marking a -68.87% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Scotia Bank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Sell rating on CHK. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -10.65% in midday trading to $7.80. Shares opened today at $8.73. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a 8.82% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp assigned a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 15% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 21, Roth Capital’s John M. White downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.50.

AVEO Pharma is down -9.56% in midday trading to $6.66. Shares opened today at $7.36. The company has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.67, marking a 180.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 63% from current levels.

Celldex is down -8.98% in midday trading to $10.24. Shares opened today at $11.25. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 24.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 7% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $57.94K worth of CLDX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cytosorbents is down -8.61% in midday trading to $9.45. Shares opened today at $10.34. The company has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.67, marking a 41.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva assigned a Buy rating on CTSO, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 55% from current levels.

