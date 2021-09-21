Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Alcoa (AA), Rite Aid (RAD), Aerie Pharma (AERI), NOV (NOV)

So far Tuesday, September 21, NASDAQ is down -0.25% and the S&P is down -2.3%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report), Alcoa (AA – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and NOV (NOV – Research Report).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 10.74% in midday trading to $8.25. Shares opened today at $7.45. The company has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.67, marking a 392.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on ATNM.

Alcoa is down -7.59% in midday trading to $45.05. Shares opened today at $48.75. The company has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $51.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $53.88, marking a 10.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on AA, with a price target of $51.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on September 16, Deutsche Bank’s Sathish Kasinathan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $60.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $869.8K worth of AA shares and purchased $278.5K worth of AA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Alcoa has been neutral based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is down -7.52% in midday trading to $15.01. Shares opened today at $16.23. The company has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $32.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.67, marking a -21.93% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson CFA maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $13.00, which implies a downside of 20% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Deutsche Bank’s George Hill maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Rite Aid has been negative based on 38 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma is up 6.78% in midday trading to $12.13. Shares opened today at $11.36. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.00, marking a 137.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 111% from current levels. Separately, on July 12, Raymond James’ Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NOV is down -5.19% in midday trading to $12.42. Shares opened today at $13.10. The company has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 25.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, RBC analyst Keith Mackey initiated coverage with a Hold rating on NOV and a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 15% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 11, Citigroup’s Scott Gruber maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $17.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>