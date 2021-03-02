Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: 3D Systems (DDD), Voxeljet (VJET), Novavax (NVAX), Microvision (MVIS), Cameco (CCJ)

So far Tuesday, March 2, NASDAQ is down -6.28% and the S&P is down -1.07%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report) and Cameco (CCJ – Research Report).

3D Systems is down -11.38% in midday trading to $33.09. Shares opened today at $37.34. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.80, marking a -33.58% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm downgraded DDD to Hold, with a price target of $27.00, which reflects a potential downside of -28% from last closing price. Separately, on January 15, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $949.2K worth of DDD shares.

Voxeljet is down -10.6% in midday trading to $17.20. Shares opened today at $19.24. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Novavax is down -10.52% in midday trading to $202.00. Shares opened today at $225.75. The company has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $287.40, marking a 27.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $397.00, which implies an upside of 76% from current levels. Separately, on February 24, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins assigned a Hold rating to the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -8.7% in midday trading to $17.53. Shares opened today at $19.20. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Cameco is up 8% in midday trading to $17.28. Shares opened today at $16.00. The company has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $17.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.28, marking a 8.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, RBC analyst Andrew Wong maintained a Sell rating on CCJ, with a price target of C$15.00, which implies a downside of 6% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Raymond James’ Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of C$21.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.34M worth of CCJ shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cameco has been negative based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

