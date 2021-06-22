Tuesday’s Highlights at Noon: 3D Systems (DDD), Stratasys (SSYS), uniQure (QURE), Novavax (NVAX), Plug Power (PLUG)

So far Tuesday, June 22, NASDAQ is up 0.17% and the S&P is up 1.57%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Stratasys (SSYS – Research Report), uniQure (QURE – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) and Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report).

3D Systems is up 28.68% in midday trading to $38.09. Shares opened today at $29.60. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a -15.54% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on May 12, Merrill Lynch’s Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $850.6K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 63 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Stratasys is up 14.35% in midday trading to $25.50. Shares opened today at $22.30. The company has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a -14.80% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating on SSYS, with a price target of $19.00, which reflects a potential downside of -15% from last closing price.

uniQure is down -13.52% in midday trading to $30.50. Shares opened today at $35.27. The company has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $65.57, marking a 85.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on QURE, with a price target of $52.00, which implies an upside of 47% from current levels. Separately, on May 20, UBS’s Eliana Merle initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $40.00.

Novavax is up 7.17% in midday trading to $193.45. Shares opened today at $180.51. The company has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $249.60, marking a 38.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $286.00, which implies an upside of 58% from current levels. Separately, on May 12, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $161.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $91.56K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 43 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Plug Power is up 7% in midday trading to $33.03. Shares opened today at $30.87. The company has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $46.25, marking a 49.82% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $42.00, which represents a potential upside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 28, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $36.00.

