September 28, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Tudor Pickering Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEPResearch Report), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $39.52 average price target, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on September 22, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and GAAP net loss of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $942 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019