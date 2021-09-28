Tudor Pickering Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP – Research Report), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $39.52 average price target, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on September 22, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$44.00 price target.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and GAAP net loss of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $942 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19 million.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.