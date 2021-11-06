Tudor Pickering Believes Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Buy rating on Enbridge (ENB – Research Report), with a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.30, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $44.93 average price target.

Enbridge’s market cap is currently $87.72B and has a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENB in relation to earlier this year.

Enbridge, Inc. is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that transports crude and other liquid hydrocarbons. The pipeline giant is also engaged in renewable power generation, gas distribution and storage as well as energy marketing services.