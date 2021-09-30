Tudor Pickering Believes Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) Still Has Room to Grow

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge (ENB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.82, close to its 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.60, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Enbridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.95 billion and net profit of $1.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.96 billion and had a net profit of $1.74 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enbridge, Inc. is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that transports crude and other liquid hydrocarbons. The pipeline giant is also engaged in renewable power generation, gas distribution and storage as well as energy marketing services.