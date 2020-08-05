Trupanion (TRUP) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion (TRUP – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.82, close to its 52-week high of $53.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $51.20 average price target.

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $111 million and GAAP net loss of $1.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRUP in relation to earlier this year.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.