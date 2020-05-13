Trupanion (TRUP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Lake Street gave Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $41.75 average price target, implying a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $111 million and GAAP net loss of $1.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRUP in relation to earlier this year.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.