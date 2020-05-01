Trupanion (TRUP) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion (TRUP – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

Trupanion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.75, implying a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.07 and a one-year low of $20.85. Currently, Trupanion has an average volume of 424.9K.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.