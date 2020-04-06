Truist Financial (TFC) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on April 3, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Truist Financial (TFC – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Truist Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.10, representing a 75.3% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Truist Financial’s market cap is currently $36.6B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. The company was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.