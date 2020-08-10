August 10, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Truist Financial Reiterates Buy on Nielsen Holdings Shares, Sees 43% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 7/7, Truist Financial analyst Matthew Thornton reiterated a Buy rating on Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN)with a price target of $23, which represents a potential upside of 43% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Matthew Thornton has a yearly average return of 15.1% and a 57.9% success rate. Thornton has a -13.2% average return when recommending NLSN, and is ranked #596 out of 6880 analysts.

Out of the 11 analysts polled by TipRanks, 6 rate Nielsen Holdings N.V. stock a Buy, 4 rate the stock a Hold and 1 recommends Sell. With a return potential of 22.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $19.73.

