October 27, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Truist Financial Reiterates Buy on First American Financial Shares, Sees 42% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Monday, Truist Financial analyst Mark Hughes reiterated a Buy rating on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)with a price target of $66, which implies an upside of 42% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Mark Hughes has a yearly average return of 13.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Hughes has a -2.2% average return when recommending FAF, and is ranked #408 out of 7016 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate First American stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 34.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $62.60.

