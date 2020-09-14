Truist Financial Maintains a Hold Rating on US Concrete (USCR)

In a report issued on November 11, Rohit Seth from Truist Financial maintained a Hold rating on US Concrete (USCR – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.77.

Seth has an average return of 9.3% when recommending US Concrete.

According to TipRanks.com, Seth is ranked #1595 out of 6912 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Concrete is a Hold with an average price target of $22.50, which is a -17.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $47.00 price target.

US Concrete’s market cap is currently $463M and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.23.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in July 1997 and is headquartered in Euless, TX.