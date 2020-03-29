TrueCar (TRUE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on TrueCar (TRUE – Research Report) on March 26 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.41, close to its 52-week low of $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.3% and a 23.1% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

TrueCar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.68, representing a 50.2% upside. In a report issued on March 11, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.24 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, TrueCar has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRUE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.