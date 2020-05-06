TRONOX (TROX) Gets a Buy Rating from Alembic Global

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX (TROX – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.89.

Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TRONOX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.12 and a one-year low of $3.98. Currently, TRONOX has an average volume of 1.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TROX in relation to earlier this year.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.