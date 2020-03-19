Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.63, close to its 52-week low of $20.10.

Kelly has an average return of 5.6% when recommending Tripcom.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #442 out of 6147 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tripcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.25, implying a 71.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Tripcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $172 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services.