TripCom Group (TCOM) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on TripCom Group (TCOM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TripCom Group with a $48.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TripCom Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.11 billion and net profit of $1.78 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.73 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.35 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.