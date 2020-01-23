January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

By Jason Carr

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on TripAdvisor (TRIPResearch Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.26, close to its 52-week low of $27.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.06.

The company has a one-year high of $60.90 and a one-year low of $27.66. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 3.04M.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates its business through the Hotel and Non-Hotel segments.

