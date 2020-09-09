September 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRILResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, representing a 53.3% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.55 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Trillium Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.25M.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

