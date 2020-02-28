Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Receives a Hold from Cormark Securities

In a report released yesterday, Garett Ursu from Cormark Securities maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF – Research Report), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.64, close to its 52-week low of $0.57.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trican Well Service with a $0.88 average price target, which is a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.30 price target.

Based on Trican Well Service’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $120 million.

Trican Well Service Ltd. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of products, equipment, services and technology for use in drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada.