Trex Company (TREX) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Hold rating on Trex Company (TREX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.70, close to its 52-week high of $109.00.

Rygiel has an average return of 19.4% when recommending Trex Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #489 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trex Company with a $98.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trex Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.17 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.