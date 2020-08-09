Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Receives an Outperform from Leerink Partners

Uncategorized

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia reiterated an Outperform rating on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) on May 22 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.45.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevi Therapeutics with a $11.00 average price target, implying a 151.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Trevi Therapeutics has an average volume of 85.77K.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for neurologically mediated conditions. It focuses on the formulation of nalbuphine ER, which use to treat chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good on March 17, 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.