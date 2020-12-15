Trevali Mining (TREVF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on April 8, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Trevali Mining (TREVF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trevali Mining with a $0.17 average price target, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, TD Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.20 price target.

Based on Trevali Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.16 million and net profit of $1.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.28 million.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.