Tremont Mortgage (TRMT) Receives a Hold from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Hold rating on Tremont Mortgage (TRMT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 83.9% success rate. Delaney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as ACRES Commercial Realty, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The the analyst consensus on Tremont Mortgage is currently a Hold rating.

Tremont Mortgage’s market cap is currently $48.38M and has a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

Tremont Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate properties. The company was founded on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.