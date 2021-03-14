TreeHouse Foods (THS) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Carla Casella from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods (THS – Research Report), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.70, close to its 52-week high of $54.78.

TreeHouse Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.43.

Based on TreeHouse Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and net profit of $34.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 billion and had a net profit of $15.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of THS in relation to earlier this year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily in retail grocery and foodservice channels. Its products include non dairy powdered creamers and sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; powdered drink mixes; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot and cold cereals; macaroni and cheese, skillet dinners and other value added side dishes and salads; salsa and Mexican sauces; jams and pie fillings; pickles and related products; aseptic sauces; and liquid non dairy creamer. It operates through the following segments: Baked Goods, Beverages and Meal Solutions. The Baked Goods segment sells bars; candy; cookies; crackers; in-store bakery products; pita chips; pretzels; refrigerated dough; and retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toast. The Beverages segment sells broths; liquid non-dairy creamer; non-dairy powdered creamers; powdered drinks; ready-to-drink coffee; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Meal Solutions segment sells aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pasta; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The company was founded on January 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.