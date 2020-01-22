Trecora Resources (TREC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Trecora Resources (TREC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15, close to its 52-week low of $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5390 out of 5858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trecora Resources with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.54 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Trecora Resources has an average volume of 48.49K.

Trecora Resources engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and synthetic waxes; and provision of custom processing services. It operates through the Petrochemical and Specialty Wax segments.