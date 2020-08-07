TransMedics Group (TMDX) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.53 million and GAAP net loss of $8.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.9 million.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.