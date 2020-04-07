Transdigm Group (TDG) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $288.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $456.64, a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $358.00 price target.

Transdigm Group’s market cap is currently $15.51B and has a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jorge Valladares, the COO of TDG bought 2,000 shares for a total of $260,180.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that predominately provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power, and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that primarily develop, produce, and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.